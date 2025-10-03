Threats, blackmail, ‘protection’ and financial coercion appear to be behind Monday night’s attempted murder of a 42-year-old Ukrainian outside a seaside resort in Limassol.

The police are looking for a 44-year-old, who they believe is a senior member of a notorious criminal gang called ‘Vory’.

A second suspect, a 39-year-old believed to be an accomplice, was taken before Limassol district court on Friday, which issued an eight-day remand order to facilitate investigations.

He is being investigated for conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted murder, possession and use of a firearm and explosives, financial coercion and threats.

The suspect’s lawyer did not object to the remand order of his client, who has so far not given the police a statement.

According to Philenews, an eyewitness, associate of the victim, told the court that he and the victim maintained offices in Limassol. He added that about six months ago he received a phone call from a man speaking Russian with a Georgian accent demanding part of the profits from both companies.

The man, who refused to reveal his identity, called again a few days later and demanded he be paid half a million euros, which the witness refused to do.

He called again later and demanded that they met in the presence of a Vory member, again to meet the witness’ refusal, and called once again threatening to kill the witness’ family if he did not turn up.

Under the weight of the threats, the victim’s associate agreed and the meeting was set up at a hotel. The victim accompanied him and for safety they notified other individuals to be there.

The witness and the victim went to the hotel and approached the suspect in custody and the suspect at large, who were sitting at a table. During the conversation that ensued, the wanted man intervened and threatened the witness in English, saying he was a member of Vory and that the demands for money could not be ignored. He even warned him that if the witness continued to refuse, his family would be killed.

After a while, they got up and went outside, where the victim’s friends were waiting. The wanted man continued to make threats and punched one of the friends who asked him to stop. The suspect hit him so hard that he fell to the ground. The victim them moved in the suspect’s direction. The latter pulled out a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot the victim.

The court heard that after the shooting, the two suspects went to a cafeteria in Zygi and called a taxi to take them to Nicosia. Security camera footage and the taxi driver’s recount indicated that they reached Nicosia at about 8.30pm on Monday.

The victim, who is being treated under guard at Limassol general hospital, gave a statement to the police on Wednesday. He said his associate was being threatened by the suspect, demanding €300,000 for ‘protection’ of their company. After pressure and threats, Monday’s meeting was set up.

A further 37 statements and four searches are expected to be conducted in the framework of ongoing police investigations.