Protesters gathered again on Friday evening for a standing demonstration outside the foreign ministry, before setting off on a spontaneous march in response to the Thursday’s clashes and allegations of police violence.

An estimated 600 people gathered outside the foreign ministry for the protest organised by Akel. After several speeches and live music, the crowd largely dispersed, with many leaving the scene.

At around 7:30pm, roughly 200 protesters remained and spontaneously set off on a march through the city centre, accompanied by around 15 police officers carrying shields.

The protest remained overwhelmingly calm, however tensions between protesters and police clearly persisted

The march remained largely calm, though there were brief clashes between protesters and police, reflecting the tension that has persisted since Thursday’s events.

When the protesters ended their march at Faneromeni Square, both sides remained at the scene in a brief standoff. Police eventually withdrew, followed shortly after by the protesters.

The protest – and the march – came in response to Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which had been on the wa to deliver aid to Gaza. Israel arrested all civilians aboard the more than 40 vessels of the fleet.

Two of the vessels are reportedly docked at Larnaca port, though it remains unclear which ones.