Students from three continents join CING postgraduate courses

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) welcomed its new postgraduate students earlier this month, in what it described as an event “filled with excitement and anticipation”.

According to the announcement, students from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were introduced to the institute’s facilities for the first time, “exploring the corridors and laboratories where they will live and create over the coming years”.

“The guided tour highlighted the uniqueness of CING as a space where education, research and services coexist under one roof,” the institute said.

“Students were given the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the departments they will join and to witness first-hand how scientific knowledge is transformed into practice with a direct impact on patients and society,” it added.

In his address, the chief executive and medical director of CING, professor Leonidas Phylactou, referred to the Institute’s journey and stressed its significant contribution to the development of genetics in Cyprus.

“The findings of your dissertations have the power to influence the course of patients’ health and to contribute to shaping the future of science,” he said while underlining the role students themselves will play.

In the same spirit, Dean Dr Petros Petrou encouraged students to take full advantage of the unique learning opportunities provided through collaboration with CING’s highly trained staff.

He also emphasised that they should not hesitate to seek guidance and support whenever they need it.

The student welcome was combined with the annual reunion of alumni and professors the following evening, with an outing to a traditional Cypriot tavern.

“Cypriot students and graduates introduced their international classmates to the flavours of Cyprus,” the institute said.

CING offers postgraduate programmes at MSc and PhD levels in Medical Genetics, Molecular Medicine, Neuroscience and the emerging field of Biotechnology.

The institute stated that its educational model is “pioneering, with students becoming active members of research groups and working in real laboratory conditions, rather than being confined to classrooms”.

“This allows them to develop skills that respond directly to the needs of the global job market,” it added..

At the same time, the announcement continued, students attend courses and seminars designed to broaden their knowledge and professional skills, ranging from bioinformatics and biostatistics to scientific writing and bioethics.

The biotechnology programme is enhanced through collaborations with leading academic and research institutions as well as industry sectors such as winemaking, dairy and baking, offering students invaluable experience.

“The success of CING’s graduates both in Cyprus and abroad confirms its standing as a centre of education and research,” the institute said.

“Alumni have excelled by pursuing further studies at top research and academic institutions or by taking up demanding positions in scientific environments,” it added.

The postgraduate programmes are open to graduates of Medicine, Biology, Genetics, Neuroscience, Biomedical Sciences, Chemistry, Psychology and related fields.

Teaching is conducted in English, and scholarships are available at both Master’s and Doctoral levels.

Applications for the 2026–27 academic year will open in January 2026.