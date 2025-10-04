As SOL’s recent growth slows, investors are looking for DeFi platforms with big upside potential, stable returns, and wide usage. Today, analysts and regular traders who are keeping an eye on crypto prices are turning their attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a protocol that aims to bring together stablecoins, lending, and borrowing in a way that is based on usefulness.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 6 of its presale, which costs $0.035, and 55% of the 170,000,000 tokens have already been claimed. More than 16,750 holders from all over the world have joined this part, which has raised about $16.8 million. There are a total of 4B MUTM tokens available. Phase 7 will raise the price to $0.040, which is a 15% increase, and mark the end of the last reduced entry window. Recently, the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team announced development of its lending and borrowing protocol, which will enable dynamic liquidity flows and drive adoption across retail and institutional users.

Dual lending and stable interest model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will have two types of loan structures to appeal to people who are more cautious and people who are willing to take on more risk. P2C pools will accept stablecoins and other well-known cryptocurrencies, giving lenders a steady return on their money. P2P markets, on the other hand, will accept meme coins and tokens that aren’t easily traded, giving investors higher returns on agreed terms without putting too much risk on the core liquidity pool.

The protocol will set up a stable interest rate model with an initial rate lock, a higher starting stable rate, and a rebalancing condition that kicks in when supply drops to 90% or less of the total variable rate supply. This will make sure that lenders can still make good returns while still giving borrowers access to cash.

For example, if someone deposits $20,000 USDT into the mtUSDT pool, they will instantly receive 1,000 mtUSDT tokens. With an average annual percentage yield of 15%, this deposit will earn $3000 in a year. Overcollateralized loans are good for borrowers because they let them access cash while keeping their assets at risk. If someone puts up $1,500 in ETH as collateral, they can take up to 75% of that amount, or $1,125, in stablecoins. This mix of lender security, predictable yield, and borrower flexibility will make the liquidity situation dynamic and long-lasting.

Why 500% is justified — price discovery, liquidity & demand mechanics

MUTM is expected to grow by 500%, going from $0.035 to $0.21. This will happen thanks to a number of key factors that will increase demand for and use of the token. With Layer-2 integration and the planned beta launch, UX friction will be gone, and daily active users and borrowing flows will go up by a large amount. More total value locked (TVL) in the protocol will mean more fee income. Some of this money will be used to buy back MUTM on the open market, which will keep the buying pressure high.

When liquidity utilization goes up, the utilization-based interest model will change APYs to draw deposits. For example, as the number of deposits in a pool rises, so will the annual percentage yield (APY). This will attract more deposits, which will help pay for fees and buybacks. Putting the money from sales into the protocol’s treasury will create steady streams of income that can be used for staking awards and buybacks. This will connect platform activity to MUTM demand and boost demand. Reach and liquidity will grow thanks to planned Tier-1 exchange entries on platforms like MEXC and Kraken. This will turn pre-sale interest into widespread retail and institutional adoption.

For an investor who participated in Phase 1, purchasing MUTM at $0.01, their position currently reflects a 3.5× gain at $0.035. As the mechanisms outlined above unfold, including Layer-2 adoption, beta launch, and expected exchange listings, this holding could scale toward the projected 500% scenario, reaching $0.21 per token. Early entry during Phase 6 will maximize upside potential ahead of the Phase 7 price increase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will undergo a CertiK audit featuring Manual Review and Static Analysis, with a Token Scan score of 90.00 and Skynet score of 79.00. Security incentives include a 50,000 USDT bug bounty with tiered rewards and a $100,000 giveaway distributed to 10 winners of $10,000 each. Investors will also have access to a dashboard and a Top 50 leaderboard to monitor protocol activity and performance metrics. The announced development of the lending and borrowing protocol will provide investors and users with real-time access to liquidity management tools, staking, and borrowing opportunities.

More than half of the spots in Phase 6 have already been sold, so it’s clear that you need to act quickly. Early users will be able to get a discount on a utility-driven DeFi token that is expected to benefit from layered adoption, liquidity-driven buybacks, and strong yield mechanics. In Phase 7, the price is expected to rise by 15%. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be the best option for traders and investors who want to get into DeFi with a measurable upside in a market that is currently uncertain, as shown by the crypto fear and greed index and the latest crypto forecasts.

