The government will allocate €100,000 for the spaying and neutering of dogs, triple the budget for spaying and neutering cats – from €100,000 to €300,000 – as well as €150,000 towards the creation of a regional dog shelter in Paliometocho, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou announced on Saturday.

Speaking on World Animal Day, she stressed that her ministry had taken three important decisions.

The budget for spaying and neutering of dogs is “the first time a separate amount has been given exclusively for this purpose,” she said.

Meanwhile, the tripling of the budget for cats satisfies a request by both volunteers and organisations, “which has been heard”.

The dog shelter, she said, follows a request by the municipalities of Strovolos, Nicosia and Lakatamia and will be created in Paliometocho. “We will provide a €150,000-grant for the needs of the shelter”, she said, describing it as “a very important development”.

Responding to a question about animal abuse, she said addressing such behaviours requires cooperation from everyone, adding that “we must always highlight the aspect of individual responsibility.”

Underlining the government’s belief in animal welfare she reminded that it had expanded the role of the environment commissioner last year to include animal welfare.

“The effort continues,” she said.