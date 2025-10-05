A 47-year-old man was remanded in custody for four days by the Nicosia District Court on Sunday after fire started in Nicosia building.

Police received information at 4.45 on Saturday morning about a fire in Nicosia, to which they, the fire service and the electromechanical service responded.

Preliminary examinations showed the fire had broken out in an electricity meter box installed in the building’s entrance.

As a result of the fire, all the electricity meters in the building were destroyed, damaging its electrical circuits while damages were also caused to the walls and entrance to it.

The same day testimony was collected against the man, who was arrested on the strength of a court warrant.