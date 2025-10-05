A 24-year-old man was remanded in police custody for eight days on Sunday after having been arrested the previous day for spreading child sexual abuse material online.

According to information received from Europol, four different accounts on one app were identified through which the man sent the material to other users.

He was arrested on Saturday after a court warrant was issued.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a mobile phone which was taken away as evidence.

A search warrant was also issued for his home, a search of which turned up a second mobile phone, a laptop, a small amount of cannabis and half smoked joints.