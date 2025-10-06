October is dedicated to informing and raising awareness about breast cancer, and with this in mind, Bean Bar continues to actively support women dealing with the disease. Through this year’s “Support Pink” campaign, and in collaboration with Europa Donna Cyprus, Bean Bar seeks to actively contribute to this important cause.

Throughout October, all Bean Bar stores will be offering for sale limited-edition strawberry macarons, in special pink packages of three or 10 pieces. Each package will bear the distinctive “Support Pink” sticker, symbolising the joint effort to raise awareness and support women with breast cancer.

All proceeds from the sale of these products will be donated to support the work of Europa Donna Cyprus, a non-profit organisation which has been the main pillar of information, prevention and support for patients and their families for 20 years.

Bean Bar’s Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou, stressed the importance of giving back. “At Bean Bar, we believe the power of solidarity can make a difference,” she noted. “Through our new ‘Support Pink’ campaign, we stand by Europa Donna, sending a message of hope, unity and service to all women affected by breast cancer.

“By a simple choice, such as the purchase of our limited-edition macarons — rolled out for this specific purpose at our stores throughout October — we can actively contribute to an important cause that concerns all of us. Therefore, we invite all Bean Bar friends to become part of this effort.”

Europa Donna Cyprus is a non-profit organisation and member of the European Breast Cancer Coalition. Its main objective is to raise Cypriots’ awareness about breast cancer, encourage education and promote appropriate screening and optimal treatment, as well as increased funding for research.

Show your support for the “Support Pink” campaign, which stands by women with breast cancer.