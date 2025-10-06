Car sharing is proving to be more of a problem than a solution in Paphos, with vehicles taking up parking places for long periods of time, Akel’s municipal group in Paphos said on Monday.

The group called on the House to incorporate the issue into its agenda so that solutions could be discussed and adopted.

“Our city is facing various problems regarding the administration of public carparks. The vehicles used for car sharing are taking up municipal parking places for long periods of time until they are hired,” Akel’s group said.

This, it said, made it difficult for people to find a parking place.

“We believe that the implementation of an organised and regulated car sharing system could substantively contribute towards reducing the number of private vehicles parking on a daily basis in municipal carparks,” it said.

The group added that a regulated system would also properly utilise municipal infrastructure, facilitate the mobility of residents and visitors alike, and enhance sustainable urban development and the municipality’s green policy.