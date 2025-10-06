The unannounced inspections carried out by audit service officials at the accident and emergency departments of Limassol and Nicosia general hospital on October 1 marked a “flagrant abuse of power”, doctors’ union Pasyki said on Monday.

“Who gave the order to officials to request doctors’ ID cards and access to medical data? What provisions of national or European legislation allow this?” the union asked.

The union also denounced the state health services organisation (Okypy) for failing to comment on the matter, saying their “deafening silence” was an implicit acknowledgement of the inspection and urging them to take a stance.

Pasyki said the audit service’s institutional arbitrariness undermined the reputation of public hospitals and trust in the health system.

“Doctors will not allow their profession to be discredited,” the union said, warning that similar interventions in the future would be considered a casus belli – a declaration of war.