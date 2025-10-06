Gambling

The Greek government is preparing to address one of the most troubling habits among young people: online betting. Authorities are considering a new framework under which anyone under the age of 21 would be automatically excluded from illegal online casinos and betting platforms. At the same time, minors would be restricted from accessing websites that sell tobacco products, alcohol, or pornographic content. In practice, this would place barriers on any digital service not intended for minors – potentially extending even to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Crackdown on illegal gambling

According to nomimacasino.gr, the main focus is on unlicensed casinos that operate without identity checks. Due to lax controls and aggressive advertising on social media, these platforms have become easily accessible and increasingly popular among teenagers. The government wants to put an end to this “vicious cycle,” as many such sites operate illegally, evade taxes, and fail to protect underage players. Teenagers can easily be drawn in, lose money, and develop harmful addictions that are difficult to reverse.

The proposed restrictions would be enforced directly through a new application called Kids Wallet, which would verify age and automatically activate safety protocols. Even if users attempt to bypass the system, access would be blocked.

Protecting children from social media

The measures also extend beyond iGaming. For children up to 15 years old, access to social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X could be prohibited. The Kids Wallet app would monitor device usage, recognize the user’s age, and block entry to restricted platforms automatically.

The aim is to curb doomscrolling—the endless consumption of content—and the addictive effects of reels and short videos, which flood the brain with dopamine in a way comparable to nicotine. Each new video gives the brain a small “hit” of pleasure, encouraging further consumption and creating dependency. Experts warn this can lead to children becoming unable to put their phones down, while also contributing to ADHD-like symptoms, social isolation, and reduced concentration.

The European context

If adopted, Greece would be one of the first countries in Europe to implement such measures. The model is being shaped with input from the EU and through potential cooperation with Google, though a national application may be the preferred route. France, Spain, Denmark, and Italy are already exploring similar approaches.

Why now?

Studies highlight that online casino games and social media can negatively affect young people’s mental health and focus, leading to anxiety, depression, attention disorders, and social withdrawal. The government therefore aims to act before the problem escalates further.

Source: ieidiseis.gr

