Tuesday marked the opening of Green Week 2025, a week-long series of events aiming to strengthen environmental awareness and promote sustainable living across the city.

The opening ceremony took place at the cultural centre Panos Solomonides, hosting a roundtable discussion with officials, experts, and municipal representatives. The conversation focused on the role of local governance in the green transition, addressing both challenges and opportunities for Limassol’s sustainable future.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis, presented the activity Roundtable Discussion: Together We Build a Green Tomorrow, which was held under the auspices of the Limassol municipality. The conference was coordinated by the executive chairman of the Cypronetwork Group, Christos Michaelides, while greetings were delivered by the executive chairman of the Green Energy Group, Giorgos Georgiou, and the chief executive Officer, Charalambos Kyriakou.

At its heart, the event reflects a growing commitment in Limassol to environmental protection, renewable energy, and responsible urban development. It also highlights the importance of civic involvement in shaping a cleaner and greener future.

Over the coming days, the programme will host a variety of focused events. These include tree planting activities involving local schools and community members, youth-led innovation showcases under Greenovators, environmental education sessions for children in Greenizens, and creative workshops for all ages in Green Crafters.

Later in the week, there will be a special day dedicated to children’s safety and environmental health, further tree planting to expand green spaces, a community blood donation drive, and a celebration dedicated to pets and their role in environmental wellbeing. The week will culminate with Green Shooters, a photography exhibition and competition highlighting the beauty of Cyprus’ nature.