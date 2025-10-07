A batch of pork sheftalies was recalled by the health ministry on Tuesday after it was found to contain dangerous levels of salmonella.

The ministry said it had detected the salmonella during laboratory tests, and that the recall impacts frozen sheftalies manufactured by a company by the name of Kitromilides, sold in 700g packets, and produced on July 23.

Salmonella is caused by bacteria of the same name, and if ingested, can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, which is on occasion bloody, fever, stomach pains and cramps, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.

The ministry said the company has been informed, and warned people who have bought the product to return it to the shop from which they bought it and not to consume it.