Parents’ groups on Tuesday strongly criticised a planned teachers’ strike, warning that students are being used as “leverage” for the union’s demands.

The Pancyprian confederation of parents’ associations said it was “deeply dissatisfied” with the decision by Oelmek, the secondary school teachers’ union, to go forward with a walkout on Thursday, December 18, from 7.30am to 9am.

The issue was examined at a meeting of the confederation’s secretariat on December 15, where parents’ representatives recalled the “enormous inconvenience and suffering” caused by a previous strike on November 19, which they say affected thousands of students and families.

In a statement, the confederation acknowledged that the right to strike is “a fundamental human right, guaranteed under article 27 of the constitution, and that freedom of association is protected under article 21(2)”.

However, it stressed that these rights must be “balanced against the constitutional right to education, enshrined in article 20”.

Parents made clear that they cannot support actions that deprive their children of access to education, even temporarily.

While they said they do not seek to deny anyone the right to make claims or defend their professional interests, they argued that a more responsible approach was needed.

The confederation expressed confidence that parliament will move to end what it described as ongoing turmoil by voting on December 22 on a new teacher’s evaluation scheme.

Parents’ organisations believe that the legislation will finally lay to rest the dispute that has led to repeated walkouts.

A central concern raised by parents relates to the disruption to morning transport.

According to the confederation, it is “humanly unfeasible” for approximately 96,000 parents to leave their workplaces to drop off more than 48,000 students to schools at 9.00 am, following the stoppage.

“This is not simply an inconvenience but a structural impossibility for many families,” the statement said, pointing out that many parents work fixed hours and rely on established school transport schedules.

In light of this, the confederation called on the education ministry to take the situation into account and make the necessary arrangements to facilitate students affected.

While no specific measures were outlined, parents said the state has a responsibility to ensure that students should not be caught in the crossfire for disputes to which they are not party.

The parents’ organisations also rejected that strike action during school hours is an acceptable negotiating tool.

“Throughout this period, we have demonstrated a responsible attitude,” the confederation said, “but we will not tolerate our children being used as leverage to assert union demands.”

The issue is expected to be discussed further by the confederation’s board of directors on December 18.

Oelmek has not responded publicly to parents’ latest criticism.