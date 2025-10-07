Get coffee, right?

A frappé in summer, maybe a morning medrio in the cooler months. That’s how most of Cyprus starts its day, correct?

Now, we’re not here to extol the benefits of green tea – well, not this week, anyway. Nobody’s saying you have to choke down a mug of matcha and run 10 miles before the sun comes up – heaven forbid!

But we can tell you that just a little movement will make for a better start to the day…

Look, if a 5K sprint or a sweat-soaked gym session is your thing, good on you. But most of us have enough trouble just rolling out of bed in the morning – there’s no way we’re doing squats at 6am!

Instead, what we can do is sneak in a little gentle movement – the kind that doesn’t require Lycra, dumbbells or a medal. Ten minutes is enough: a brisk walk round the block, a quick stretch while the coffee brews, even a couple of lunges as you’re waiting for your toast.

This isn’t about becoming the next Olympic hopeful, it’s about nudging your body awake so your mind follows suit. Because the science is clear: morning movement doesn’t just wake up your body, it wakes up your brain…

A 2019 study found that people who walked for just 30 minutes in the morning enjoyed better attention and decision-making all day long. And Harvard researchers discovered that those who exercised consistently between 7-9am had a significantly lower risk of obesity, compared to those who left it until later.

And, since this is all about feeling good (even if you’re on the languid side of lazy), did you know that morning exercisers are 129 per cent more likely to feel productive and 73 per cent more likely to report good wellbeing compared with those who didn’t?

That’s not coincidence. It’s chemistry: movement floods the body with endorphins and dopamine – the very things that make you feel energised, alert and (almost) cheerful before breakfast.

So tomorrow, try it. Stretch. Stroll. Swing your arms about the kitchen. Give your body 10 minutes of movement before you dive into the day.

Your brain, your body – and, possibly, your boss – will thank you!