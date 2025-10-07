A yellow weather warning was issued by the met office on Tuesday for severe storms, with Storm Barbara bearing down on Cyprus’ west coast.

The weather warning will be in effect between midnight and 9am on Wednesday, with storms expected to initially impact the western and southern coasts before later progressing eastwards.

The met office added that hailstones may be possible during the forthcoming storms, while winds will “change and strengthen”.

It also said rain is expected to fall at an intensity between 35 and 55 millilitres per hour.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.