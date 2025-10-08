The funeral service for Katie Clerides, who died on Monday at the age of 76 after battling cancer, was held on Wednesday in Nicosia, among relatives, friends, politicians, members of the public and the leadership of Disy, the party her father founded.

Among those present were the former and incumbent presidents of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Nikos Christodoulides, as well as Disy leader Annita Demetriou, who delivered the eulogy, honouring the memory of Katie Clerides, who had become associated with the struggles for peace and progress in Cyprus.

Also present were Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou and former government spokesman Christos Stylianides.

The funeral was held at the church of saints Constantinos and Eleni in Nicosia.

Disy called for donations to Arodafnousa palliative care centre in Clerides’ memory instead of wreaths. Disy said it would cover all funeral expenses.

On Tuesday, a book of condolences was opened at Disy headquarters in Nicosia.

Photos: Christos Theodorides

Katie Clerides, the only child of former President Glafcos Clerides, was born in London on May 10, 1949. She spoke four languages – English, Greek, German and French – and studied sociology and law in London, and political science in New York.

Her career spanned four decades and included being elected municipal councillor in 1986 and three terms as Disy MP starting in 1991.

She was an ardent activist for peace, reunification and rapprochement, women’s and children’s rights, and animal welfare.

Since the announcement of her death on Monday, flags at Disy premises have been flying half-mast.

On Monday, Christodoulides described Katie Clerides as a “prominent figure in public life, who left an indelible mark on Cypriot society through her work”.

Political parties and organisations also expressed their sorrow and extended their condolences to the family.