The Mansion of Stavroula, Paphos

As the summer draws to a close, it seems the perfect time to share a restaurant that I have been to more than any other over the last few months. Although I have previously been and thought it excellent, I had forgotten about it until an event led me to return. I quickly realised I had been missing a treat, and went back for a series of visits.

The Mansion of Stavroula is located in Konia, halfway up the main street, an area that is becoming increasingly gastro-central, with more and more eateries opening up. While not the obvious choice without stunning views or beach location, it does have a light wind given its slightly elevated position, which is always welcome. Most of my visits have been at lunchtime, where I found it to be not overly busy. However, from early evening on, it is a different story, and reservations are, without question, essential.

It is hard to put my finger on what the main appeal of Stavroula’s Mansion is, but in essence, they have the whole package at affordable prices. The building itself is a large village house that has been passed down through the generations and is now refurbished to offer a supremely cosy indoor winter space. However, during the summer, the terrace at the front offers tables in the shade where you can watch the world go by. The other ingredient that makes the Mansion a firm favourite is the service. Under the hawk eyes of the very affable manager Yiannis, it is a young team that looks after you.

Obviously, the key part for any restaurant is the food, and this is where the Mansion scores highly, offering both international and Cypriot cuisine. What I find very appealing about the Mansion is that you can select and pay only for the dishes you want, as opposed to having to order the full meze, when you are at the mercy of the kitchen in terms of personal taste and quantity. The opportunity to choose exactly what you love to eat is a real bonus. The restaurant offers a list of all its meze dishes; simply tick the ones you want to select.

During my summer visits, I have always had a combination of a few dishes from the meze list to start, and then selected a main from the standard menu, which includes a plentiful selection of Cypriot and international dishes, including pastas. A warning that portion sizes are substantial on the main menu, so you may want to limit your order to avoid overeating the complimentary pittas to start. A typical visit might include starting with a beetroot salad, followed by a spicy feta cheese dip and tahini. Strangely, one of our favourite dishes is not on the menu, but having had it on my very first visit, I asked if it was still available, and it was. It is Halloumi with a thick coating of sesame seeds, served with honey. Definitely worth asking about availability.

For the main event, they serve an excellent fish and chips dish with salad and a generous portion of tartar sauce. The fish was not greasy at all and came in two smaller pieces. Golden, crispy-battered fish is a proper comfort food. We have also tried the pork and the lamb chops, which were a substantial portion during these cost-cutting times at most hospitality venues. Both were tender and high-quality meat. Most of the mains are served with salad and French fries on the side.

The menu would undoubtedly appeal to vegetarians with a good selection of vegetable dishes on the meze menu. Even the pickiest of eaters would be hard-pressed not to find a dish that appeals. However, for those with a sweet tooth, this is not the ideal destination. They do not offer any desserts, but during some of our visits, we have been given a complimentary fruit platter.

It is the combination of everything that makes the Mansion a joy to visit. Still, one key element is affordability, which is becoming increasingly rare. To go through the menu without worrying about the bill or to have that additional glass of wine is a luxury. It is casual dining at its very best, and I am pleased that I have gone cold turkey and managed not to go for a couple of weeks, which will not last! It will be the perfect venue for winter dining.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Traditional Cypriot

WHERE The Mansion of Stavroula, Georgiou Griva Digeni 45, Konia, Paphos

WHEN Daily, 11am to 11pm

CONTACT 26 960686

HOW MUCH Meze dishes from €2.50 – €8