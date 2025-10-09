The continuous upgrading of the National Guard and the strengthening of Cyprus’ deterrent power is a priority for the government, President Nikos Christodoulides said during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Guard chief lieutenant general Emmanuel Theodorou on Thursday.

“The state entrusts you [Theodorou] with the reins of the national guard, certain that you will respond worthily to your high duties,” the president said.

Christodoulides added that Theodorou’s experience and service to date were “evidence of his professionalism and capability”.

The upgrades of the National Guard, the president said, included the strengthening of critical defence structure including the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos and the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari.

Additionally, Christodoulides pointed to the recently secured EU-funding of €1.18 billion as part of its Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme. The budget will be spent over the next five years and is set to help boost the Cypriot defence industry, which the president described as “very promising”.

As another part of the upgrade, he mentioned the acquisition of military equipment from the US, already requested by Cyprus.

Confirming the government’s request to the US in September, Christodoulides said the equipment could be made available to Cyprus at reduced cost or for free under the US Excess Defence Articles programme.

Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou

The president went on to highlight the monitoring of the green line and the surveillance of the maritime borders of the Republic, as well as the support of search and rescue operations as some of the key duties of the National Guard.

“At the same time, as the closest member state of the EU to a region of particular geostrategic importance, plagued by conflicts and crises, the Republic of Cyprus responds to humanitarian and other missions, which require competence and readiness,” he said.

Christodoulides then called on Theodourou to “prioritise the human being” and ensure the wellbeing of the female and male reservists in the National Guard.

“You know that the strength of the force does not stem only from weapons systems and operational plans, but, above all, it stems from the values advocated by the head of a corps, in which the public entrusts their children,” the President said.

Theodorou succeeds lieutenant general George Tsitsikostas, who had been sworn in in 2023.

In a meeting with Tsitsikostas on Wednesday, the president thanked him for his service and contribution during his tenure, and highlighted the general’s role in strengthening Cyprus’ defence capacity.

He said Tsitsikostas had played a key part in efforts to upgrade the deterrent power of Cyprus and in promoting the National Guard’s outward engagement.