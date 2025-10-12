The global wearable band market reached a record 50.2 million devices shipped in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 13 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, according to new research by Omdia.

Strong demand for entry-level devices and the integration of more advanced tracking features are fuelling this expansion.

Omdia expects the market to grow by 8 per cent in 2025, followed by a further 9 per cent increase in 2026, as consumer adoption continues to accelerate.

Jack Leathem, Analyst at Omdia, said that rising interest in wearable technology is being driven by lifestyle changes and the growing importance of personal health management.

“Interest in wearable bands is booming, driven by a growing consumer focus on health, fitness and sports,” he said.

He added that “they have become a core interface for health, fitness and wellness apps as consumers continue to prioritise personal health and fitness”.

“This trend,” Leathem continued, “will continue to fuel growth, particularly as innovations enable expansions into medical and clinical markets.”

He also explained that “smartwatches will be the key driver for the continued expansion, while we expect the uptake of basic watches to reach a large audience of first-time buyers”.

Leathem also noted that the development of new applications is vital for both user engagement and vendor success.

“Finding new use-cases are key not only for attracting new audience groups, but also for evolving vendors’ business models,” he said.

He explained that “cellular-enabled devices support safety-conscious users across age groups and drive adoption of kids’ wearables in selected markets,” he said.

Leathem added that “smartwatches with 5G connectivity, such as the latest Apple Watch models, appeal to users seeking better real-time connectivity and stand-alone functionality and might be more inclined to upgrade.”

He further stated that “Apple’s iPhone Air marks a critical milestone moving toward eSIM-only as it simplifies digital purchasing and subscription services.”

Cynthia Chen, Research Manager at Omdia, said that the wearable band industry continues to expand despite challenges in the competitive consumer electronics market.

“In 2024, the wearable band market was valued at US$36.6 billion and is expected to surpass US$40 billion for the first time by the end of 2025,” she said.

Chen added that “still, amid fierce competition and unpredictable upgrade cycles, vendors are expanding their offerings to support revenue and profit growth,” she said.

She continued that “smartwatches account for 69 per cent share of the market in the second half of 2025, despite being only 32 per cent of shipments. Finding effective ways to encourage consumers to upgrade as they replace older products will be critical for vendors.”

Chen also said that “tapping into subscription revenues through value-added services, connectivity subscriptions and partnerships that leverage the almost 500 million active user installed base will be high on vendors’ agendas”.

She explained that “it is also key for vendors to truly understand what drives users towards wearables to capture upselling and cross-selling opportunities, such as the appeal of easy-to-interpret metrics and community features”.

According to Omdia, the growing convergence between health, connectivity and digital ecosystems will define the next phase of growth for the wearable band market, as vendors seek to strengthen loyalty and monetisation within their existing user bases.