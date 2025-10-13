Seven EU member states, including Cyprus, will host an AI Factory Antenna, the European Commission announced on Monday at the programme’s launch.

The other countries are Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Malta and Slovakia. Partner nations such as Iceland, Moldova, Switzerland, the UK, North Macedonia, and Serbia will also host these centres.

They will collaborate with existing factories, giving national AI communities secure remote access to advanced AI-optimised supercomputers. Fully integrated into the EuroHPC ecosystem, they aim to boost AI talent, infrastructure and innovation across Europe.

On Friday, the Commission also announced a major expansion of Europe’s AI infrastructure, adding six new factories to the existing network, bringing the total to 19 centres across 16 Member States.

During a visit to the Western Balkans, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced new centres in Serbia and North Macedonia, allowing regional companies to access Europe’s AI resources.

This initiative is part of the Commission’s AI Continent Action Plan and complements EU investments in future AI Gigafactories, large-scale facilities for developing and training advanced AI models and systems.

It also aligns with the Apply AI Strategy aiming to accelerate AI adoption across Europe’s economy and public sector.