Years ago, when deciding on a macroeconomic growth strategy, Netflix execs took a bold step: instead of forcing US made content on the rest of the world, they chose to create localised shows, hoping it would boost subscription numbers in each region and produce the occasional gem audiences across the globe could enjoy.

It is no exaggeration to say, with hindsight, that this decision paid off in spades, helping secure Netflix’s dominance in the streaming wars. Casa De Papel blew the Spanish-speaking market open, Dark gave us that north European melancholy vibe but perhaps its biggest success story was its expansion into Korea. Investing in Korean language series and movies paid off in a big way, as Korean content became a worldwide success.

Squid Game, the dystopian series about a secretive group luring people into deadly competitions for the amusement of the ultra rich, smashed viewership records.

K Pop Demon Hunters is the newest phenomenon out of Korea, and if this is the first you are hearing about it, welcome to the internet. Enjoy the cat emojis. DH follows three young K pop stars who use music to protect the world from demons. It is funny, beautifully animated, and has a soundtrack so infectious it gives the plague a run for its money.

So, if you’ve just finished DH and are looking for more Korean content, we have you covered. Note: the list reflects the author’s taste, and that taste does not include Korean soap operas, of which Netflix has a huge library.

Pachinko (Apple TV)

Based on the popular novel, Pachinko tells the story of Sunja, a young woman whose unexpected pregnancy sets her on a new path: leaving home to start a life in Japan with a kind pastor who offers to marry her. Strangers in a strange land, Sunja and her family face discrimination, racism and heartbreak. The narrative shifts from past to present, covering four generations of her family. Get those tissues ready.

Kingdom (Netflix)

You have seen zombie stories. You might be fed up with the genre. How about zombies in a historical epic? Kingdom is a South Korean historical thriller set during the Joseon dynasty. Crown prince Lee Chang investigates a mysterious plague spreading across the kingdom after rumours of the king’s death. What begins as political intrigue quickly turns into horror as the dead rise and devour the living. The infection rips through villages and armies, exposing government corruption, class inequality, and brutal power struggles. With limited allies, the prince fights to uncover the truth, protect his people, and stop the outbreak.

There are two seasons of Kingdom plus a feature-length special exploring a major side character’s origin. While creators have not ruled out a third season, there has been no update since 2021.

Signal (Netflix)

South Korean creators are never short on bold ideas. Signal, released in 2016, follows a criminal profiler who stumbles upon an old walkie talkie only to discover that the person on the other end is a detective from 1989. The two begin working together to solve cold cases and uncover what happened to the older detective. But setting things right comes with consequences as their actions start to shift the present timeline.

If this is your cup of tea, great news, as a second season is currently in production!

The Good Doctor (Netflix)

Another major hit, The Good Doctor follows a young man with autism and savant syndrome who becomes a surgical resident at a major hospital. Despite exceptional memory and skills, he faces prejudice from colleagues who doubt his ability to handle pressure, emotions, and teamwork. With support from a few compassionate mentors and peers, he gradually proves his talent through skill, sincerity and unwavering dedication to patients.

If the title sounds familiar, you are right. The series was remade for US audiences with Freddie Highmore and is currently in its seventh season. Good news, it is also on Netflix.

All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Do you know what high school dramas usually lack? Zombies. Koreans love their flesh-eating monsters. All of Us Are Dead follows a Korean high school where a teacher accidentally releases a virus that turns people into zombies. Understandable, teachers are under a lot of pressure. The series tracks a group of students trying to survive the coming apocalypse while the government does its best to contain and eliminate the virus.