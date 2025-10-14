With the two races at Circuit Zolder in Belgium, the season in the EuroNASCAR PRO 2025 Championship was completed, in which Vladimiros Tziortzis finished eighth in the overall standings.

In the championship finale, the Cypriot driver added significant points, finishing with a total of 416. Thirty-four drivers from around the world participated during the season.

“I’m happy with how both races went, they were survival ones,” said Tziortzis.

“I scored the points I had set as my target to move up the standings.

For the 28-year-old, it was an important year, after changing team, now entering a SPEEDHOUSE car. “This year was a huge step and as it turned out, it was for the better. The changes attempted in the team’s cars this season appeared to be lacking in terms of performance and we will now focus on achieving our goal in 2026.

“There were many positive developments over the weekend, which we will be able to officially announce in November.”

Tziortzis’ platinum sponsor is HTFX, while he is supported by ALCO Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks, Panayiotides Gifts, Sana Hiltonia and Daytona Raceway.