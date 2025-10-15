Cyprus is committed to implementing its six-point proposal for Gaza aid, prioritising action over public relations, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, but did not provide further details on the plan.

“It is a document in progress, it is a document that was prepared on the basis of the telephone communications that arose before we went (to Egypt), that is, with the President of the European Commission, with the Prime Minister of Israel, with the President of the United Arab Emirates, with the President of the European Council, with the President of Egypt,” he told journalists at the inauguration of the Nikola Theologos park in Lakatameia.

Christodoulides said it would be disgraceful for Cyprus to “take advantage of a tragic situation” for communication purposes, stressing that Cyprus had previously shown its commitment to Gaza through the implementation of the Amalthea plan.

“I do not want to refer to it. I repeat, President Trump’s plan had 20 points, I mention the three areas that our six proposals cover. What matters is that it is implemented. It is not for communication management that we have done it,” he said.

The President stressed that the government’s efforts in the support for Gaza were not about him or Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos receiving credit, but about Cyprus as a whole being “heard, credited, and upgraded.”

“This is also the message to those who, in my view, offer malicious criticism,” he said.

Christodoulides said that feedback about the plan, which had been shared with other leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, had been “very positive” in terms of how specific and prepared Cyprus was.

He said that the proposal would be discussed in more detail with several stakeholders next week, when he will be at the European Council, which will be preceded by first ever EU summit with Egypt will be held in Brussels on October 22.

“We will discuss our proposal in even more detail with the President of the Commission, the President of Egypt, and our EU partners who are interested in supporting Gaza through the specific proposals we submitted,” he said.

Cyprus’ role in Gaza’s future currently remains unclear, with government sources telling Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that more clarity would emerge as the situation evolves in light of the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the region.

For now, the government’s primary focus is ensuring the full implementation of Trump’s peace plan, with a commitment to having it respected by all parties involved, the source said.

President Nikos Christodoulides, before his trip to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, on Sunday expressed his hope that “Cypriot companies would play a role in the reconstruction” of Gaza.

Upon his return, Christodoulides outlined “six potential initiatives the Republic of Cyprus could undertake,” which he said aligned with Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s future.