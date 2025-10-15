The number of non-fatal workplace accidents in the European Union fell to 2.83 million in 2023, a five per cent decrease from the 2.98 million recorded in 2022, according to data released by Eurostat this week.

The decline represents 148,935 fewer accidents compared with the previous year, indicating a continuing improvement in workplace safety across the bloc.

Eurostat reported that there were 3,298 fatal work-related accidents in 2023, representing 0.1 per cent of all accidents.

This figure was 12 more than in 2022 but 110 fewer than in 2013, showing that long-term trends in workplace fatalities remain downward despite yearly fluctuations.

The data come from the European statistics on accidents at work, a comprehensive collection maintained by Eurostat to monitor workplace safety and health conditions across member states.

“Across the EU, there were on average 1.63 fatalities per 100,000 employed people in 2023, compared with 1.66 fatalities in 2022,” Eurostat said.

The statistical agency noted that the incidence rate of fatal accidents has remained below two fatalities per 100,000 workers since 2016.

The report forms part of Eurostat’s ongoing efforts to track occupational health and safety, providing comparable data to assess risk, prevention, and progress within the European labour market.