The average interest rates for household deposits in Cyprus remained unchanged in August, compared with the previous month, while rates for business deposits decreased, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

At the same time, the CBC reported that average mortgage rate increased, while loan rates for businesses fell slightly.

The CBC’s report covers interest rates on deposits and loans across all credit institutions, with August 2025 as the reference month.

Mortgage loan rates

According to the CBC, the average interest rate for housing loans to euro area resident households (new business, variable rate, and initial rate fixation period up to one year) rose to 4.01 per cent in August 2025, from 3.90 per cent in July 2025.

The Bank of Cyprus recorded the highest mortgage rate in August 2025 at 4.64 per cent, though this marked a decline from 4.96 per cent in July.

The lowest rate was offered by Alpha Bank Cyprus at 2.27 per cent, down from 3.29 per cent the previous month.

The second-highest mortgage rates, each at 3.67 per cent, were reported by the Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) and Hellenic Bank.

In July, the HFC’s rate stood at 3.81 per cent, while Hellenic Bank’s was 3.20 per cent.

Ancoria Bank followed with an average housing loan rate of 3.63 per cent, compared with 3.22 per cent in July.

Business loan rates

The average rate on new loans to businesses up to €1 million (variable rate and initial fixation period up to one year) declined to 4.44 per cent in August 2025, from 4.46 per cent in July.

Astrobank had the highest business loan rate at 6.45 per cent, up from 5.75 per cent the previous month.

The lowest rate was offered by Hellenic Bank, at 3.72 per cent, down from 3.88 per cent.

The second-highest rate came from Banque SBA with 6.37 per cent, slightly lower than 6.56 per cent in July.

Societe Generale followed with 5.13 per cent (up from 4.60 per cent), while the Bank of Cyprus recorded 4.91 per cent (down from 4.96 per cent).

Alpha Bank posted 4.23 per cent, compared with 3.44 per cent in July.

Household deposit rates

The average interest rate on household time deposits with a maturity of up to one year remained unchanged at 1.08 per cent in August 2025 compared with July.

The euro area average for the same category stood at 1.71 per cent, down slightly from 1.72 per cent.

The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) offered the highest household deposit rate at 1.47 per cent, up from 1.35 per cent.

The lowest rate was reported by the Housing Finance Corporation, steady at 0.75 per cent.

The second-highest household deposit rate was held by Jordan Ahli Bank at 1.38 per cent, unchanged from the previous month.

Eurobank followed with 1.28 per cent (up from 1.26 per cent), Ancoria Bank with 1.25 per cent (unchanged), and the Cyprus Development Bank with 1.09 per cent, up from 0.93 per cent.

Alpha Bank recorded 1.07 per cent, compared with 1.09 per cent in July.

Business deposit rates

The average interest rate on business time deposits (non-financial corporations) with a maturity of up to one year fell by six basis points, reaching 1.15 per cent in August 2025, from 1.21 per cent in July.

Across the euro area, the rate remained stable at 1.88 per cent.

Alpha Bank offered the highest business deposit rate at 1.41 per cent, down from 1.53 per cent in July.

The lowest rate was once again recorded by the Housing Finance Corporation, at 0.21 per cent, compared with 0.42 per cent the previous month.

The second-highest business deposit rate, 1.30 per cent, was reported jointly by Hellenic Bank and Ancoria Bank.

In July, Hellenic Bank’s rate had been 1.38 per cent, and Ancoria’s 1.20 per cent.

Astrobank followed with 1.11 per cent, while Eurobank remained steady at 1.08 per cent.

Both the Cyprus Development Bank and the Bank of Cyprus recorded 1.01 per cent, compared with 1.50 per cent for the Development Bank and 0.81 per cent for the Bank of Cyprus in July.