Cyprus serves as a key base of operations for Freedom Holding’s fintech network

Freedom Holding Corp., a global financial services and technology group and the parent company of Freedom24, is celebrating six years since its listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

“Since 2019, the company has built a diversified fintech ecosystem operating across 22 countries,” the company said in a statement released this week.

Over the years, Freedom Holding Corp. has achieved what it described as “remarkable milestones” in its development and market expansion.

In 2025, the company’s market capitalisation reached 11 billion US dollars, reflecting strong investor confidence and steady growth.

During the same year, FRHC shares hit an all-time high of 194.01 US dollars, setting a new benchmark for the company’s stock performance.

Just this Tuesday, FRHC shares were included in The Motley Fool’s flagship Moneyball portfolio, receiving a “buy” recommendation.

This inclusion was seen as further recognition of the company’s strong market position and growth potential.

Freedom Holding Corp. is also part of the Russell 3000 and Russell 1000 indices, a testament to its growing influence among large-cap and mid-cap US equities.

The company holds a B- rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings, underscoring its stable credit profile and solid operational standing.

It also counts BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley among its investors, reflecting substantial institutional confidence in its strategy and long-term outlook.

Beyond financial performance, Freedom Holding Corp.’s growth journey has been recognised in academia.

Its trajectory has become a case study for students at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, highlighting how the company’s model combines fintech innovation with cross-border expansion.

“A Nasdaq listing is more than a milestone, it is a public commitment to grow transparently and deliver for our clients,” said Freedom24 Executive Director Evgenii Tiapkin.

“We are building innovative products used every day across Europe, with Cyprus as our operational base,” he added.

Tiapkin also stated that the company’s “next chapter will focus on continued technology enhancement and staying centered on the people who place their trust in us”.

“As Freedom Holding celebrates this milestone, we look forward to new achievements and continued innovation in serving our clients worldwide,” the company concluded.