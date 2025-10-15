Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a global financial services and technology group and the parent company of the Freedom24 investment platform, has been added to The Motley Fool’s Moneyball portfolio, one of the investment firm’s flagship stock-picking strategies.

Alongside its inclusion, the stock received a “Buy” rating from the firm’s analysts, marking another milestone in Freedom Holding’s growing recognition among major international investors.

Moneyball is one of The Motley Fool’s leading investment strategies, featuring up to 250 high-conviction stock ideas each year.

A team of experts selects the stocks using a combination of rigorous valuation analysis, market trend assessment, and insights from The Motley Fool’s proprietary AI platform.

The recommendations reach more than 650,000 paying subscribers daily, making Moneyball one of the firm’s most influential stock portfolios.

The strategy, led by The Motley Fool co-founder Tom Gardner, aims to help investors achieve consistent long-term returns and outperform broader market indices.

“We are grateful to The Motley Fool for including Freedom Holding Corp. in the Moneyball portfolio,” said Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

“This recognition confirms that our principles of transparency, sustainable growth and customer focus resonate with leading global investment analysts,” he added.

The Motley Fool’s analysts highlighted Freedom Holding’s innovative use of financial technology and its commitment to promoting digital financial well-being as key reasons for their selection.

In their message to the company, The Motley Fool said the Moneyball portfolio focuses on firms with a proven capacity for long-term growth, aligning with Freedom Holding’s sustained expansion across global markets.

Following the announcement, Freedom Holding Corp.’s share price rose by 4 per cent to $169.80 on October 13, pushing the company’s market capitalisation above $10.3 billion.

Since the start of 2025, the company’s market value has grown by nearly 30 per cent, reflecting investor confidence in its growth strategy and market position.

The addition to the Moneyball portfolio follows a series of major achievements for the company in 2025.

In June 2025, Freedom Holding’s shares were included in the Russell 3000 Index, which represents approximately 98 per cent of all publicly listed US companies.

In July, the stock was also added to the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), joining other prominent names such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Robinhood, and Coinbase.

And in August, BlackRock, the world’s largest investment management firm, announced that it had increased its stake in Freedom Holding Corp., further strengthening the company’s reputation in global financial markets.