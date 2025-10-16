The City of Dreams Mediterranean marked the first anniversary of the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy with a special evening of world-class tennis that celebrated the sport and its community spirit.

The event, held on Wednesday evening, brought together tennis icons Marcos Baghdatis, Marat Safin, Karolina Šprem Baghdatis, and Dinara Safina for an exclusive Tennis Showdown that captivated spectators and inspired young athletes.

The matches were marked by exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and passion for the game, leaving fans thrilled and energised throughout the evening.

The celebration attracted local dignitaries, tennis enthusiasts, and supporters from across the island, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere inside the resort’s tennis arena.

Adding to the entertainment, the crowd enjoyed special performances by Danceaholics and City Angels, which brought an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the evening.

Following last year’s landmark exhibition featuring Andre Agassi, this year’s celebration once again set a new standard for tennis entertainment and further strengthened the promotion of the sport in Cyprus.

Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, expressed his pride in the success of the event.

“It was a fantastic celebration of talent, passion, and community,” he said.

“The event not only showcased world-class tennis talent but also reflected our ongoing commitment to promoting sports and community engagement in Cyprus,” he added.

Johnson also said that “the enthusiasm from fans and the inspiring performances from the players made this celebration truly unforgettable”.

Marcos Baghdatis thanked the audience and his fellow players for joining him in marking the academy’s milestone.

“The evening was really special for me,” he said. “To celebrate the Academy’s first anniversary surrounded by friends, fellow champions, and so many fans was fantastic.”

“Our goal has always been to inspire the next generation and tonight, I think we did just that while creating an unforgettable experience for everyone,” the Cypriot tennis player added.

The event was attended by Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades, Chairman of the Limassol District Local Government Organisation Yannis Tsouloftas, and Limassol Mayor Yannis Armeftis, reflecting the strong local support for the initiative.

Founded in 2024, the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy offers personalised training programmes for players of all ages and skill levels.

The academy combines expert coaching with a commitment to excellence and personal development, continuing Baghdatis’ mission to nurture the next generation of tennis talent in Cyprus and beyond.