Cypriot member of the European parliament Fidias Panayiotou on Thursday said he had created a political party, which he has called ‘Direct Democracy’.

“This is the biggest announcement of my life. It has been more than a year, guys, since I became an MEP, and now we have seen in practice that one independent politician cannot change things on his own,” he began a video on social media, while wearing a red nose.

As such, he said, “I concluded, guys, that to achieve the change, we need to get power in parliament”.

He said his party will be “completely different from the others”, and that “its aim will not just be to give the system another slap in the face, but this time, to change the system from the inside”.

“With the way democracy works at the moment, decisions are taken by some people for whom we vote once every five years, and I believe that the time has finally come for that model to finish and to be replaced by a new type of democracy,” he said.

That new type of democracy, he added, will be “more direct and more democratic”, which he said will “allow every person to contribute to the discussions, to the decisions, and even to the voting processes themselves”.

“So, based on these ideas, the name of the party could not be anything but ‘Direct Democracy’, and the central idea, guys, is for us to take all of the decisions together,” he said.

He said that this would be done through a new mobile application, before explaining that the party’s members will, through that application, choose all 56 names which will appear on the party’s ballot paper at next year’s parliamentary elections.

“And, of course, anyone at all could among those who will be able to run for office on our ballot paper, and, of course, it could be you, who is watching this video right now,” he said.

He said that this practice will continue if the party succeeds in having some of its members elected to parliament next year, with members able to “vote together for what [Direct Democracy MPs] will vote for over the important matters, with which they will have to deal in parliament”.

“What we about to do, guys, has never happened before, and to tell you the truth, even I still do not have a clear image of how we are going to set this up and how it is going to work, and of course, guys, just like all new things, it is very possible that it will fail,” he said.

“What is certain, guys, is that it is something very different to that to which we have become accustomed until now.”

Such a future, he said, may take root “not only in Cyprus, but also in the rest of the world, if it succeeds”.

“And now, the time has come for you to tell me what you suggest for this idea, how you think it should come to fruition, because as I said to you, the aim is for us to build this party together,” he said.