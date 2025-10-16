The Nicosia municipality has been selected by the European Commission as one of the three finalists for the title of European Rising Innovative City 2025, it was announced on Thursday.

“This recognition is a confirmation of Nicosia’s effort to create a modern, sustainable and innovative municipality, which is constantly investing in knowledge, technology and the public’s participation,” the municipality said.

The European Innovation Awards – or iCapital awards – are given to cities that pioneer in the promotion and implementation of innovative practices with the aim of improving the residents’ quality of life, engaging in scientific research, supporting start-ups and promoting sustainable development.

Nicosia is competing against two other finalist cities, Aalborg in Denmark and San Sebastian in Spain.

“The selection process involved interviews with 12 semi-finalist cities, a high-level jury of innovation leaders from academia, business, and policy which has made its choice,” the European Innovation Council said in an announcement.

It added that the three finalist cities have “made remarkable progress in using innovation to transform their local environments, identifying new pathways for growth and societal improvement.”

Nicosia was specifically recognised because its “innovative vision is anchored in transforming itself from a divided capital into a connected, inclusive, and climate-smart city,” the Council said.

The award winner will be announced on December 4, at the iCapital awards ceremony in Turin, while the awardee will secure €500.000, and the two runners-up will each receive €50.000.

The programme is implemented within the framework of the European Innovation Council and is funded by Horizon Europe, the EU’s main funding body for research and innovation.