The education minister’s proposal for teacher evaluations was thrown out on Thursday by teachers’ union Poed which, along with Oelmek, called on Education Minister Athena Michaelidou to an immediate all-day meeting, while threatening with strike measures if the organisations’ demands are not met.

Speaking after Poed’s 100-member council meeting, chairwoman Maria Vasiliou said the teachers were disappointed and had approved a resolution dismissing the proposal submitted on October 2.

Poed said the proposal did not improve the system and many issues remained unclear.

Vasiliou said the resolution reaffirms Poed’s position for a teacher evaluation system, which would be comprehensive and would act as an instrument for improvement.

She added that Poed did not accept any moves that would coerce the union into accepting legislation that did not include its positions.

Poed called on the education minister to withdraw the bill from parliament and enter a sincere dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

They also called on parliamentary parties and MPs to hold back from voting on the bill before an agreement was reached.

The council authorised Poed’s board to take the necessary measures, even strikes if necessary, to make sure that no evaluation plan would be imposed without taking into consideration the fundamental positions of Poed.

Oelmek went a step further, calling on President Nikos Christodoulides himself to withdraw the bill and the parties not to vote it.

The union issued a press release, saying the education ministry’s proposal was identical to the previous one that had been rejected by the teachers.

Oelmek called for a dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable teacher evaluation framework.

Poed’s general secretary Charis Charalambous said the board would be in a continuous session as of Monday to take decisions depending on developments.

“We did everything we could for a year to reach an agreement with the ministry,” he added.

Vasiliou echoed this, adding that Poed had sent a 55-page letter to the minister outlining its positions and doubted if the letter had ever been read.

She added that Poed could not add its signature to something that was against its members and the public school in general.

Poed’s vice president Apostolos Skouroubatis said the amendments they were proposing improved the educational system and were to the benefit of the children, something which the education ministry’s proposal did not achieve.

Vasiliou said parliament was not the place for social dialogue, which should be concluded by the employers and trade unions. “Unfortunately, the executive power failed here as well,” she added.