Parents, students and teachers at a primary school in Limassol held a protest on Thursday over the burglary and vandalism which took place over the weekend in one of the school classrooms.

Protesters demanded action over the theft of 52 electronic devices – computers and tablets – worth€25,000.

“We are trying to show our opposition at the fact that no one realises that when outsiders break into the school premises and cause all these issues, they are upsetting both the children and the parents,” said the parents’ association president, Demetris Agisilaou.

The association demanded immediate funding for the installation of security cameras to operate from 4pm to 7am, a nighttime security guard, regular police patrols and the replacement of all stolen electronic devices.

“The association will try to solve the issue through various proposals and is open to dialogue,” he added, saying that “together we can solve the delinquency issue.”

Agisilaou noted that if after Thursday’s protest, no solutions are provided, the association will “move on to other measures and mobilisations”.

“The students cannot attend any lesson which requires a computer, they feel unsafe,” he added.

The association went on to explain that apart of this week’s theft, more incidents were recorded in previous years, where unknown individuals burned down a classroom, destroyed the lift, stole large amounts of money and damaged the water tanks, costs which the association covered.