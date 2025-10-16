With only three exceptional units remaining, Shinko Residences presents a rare opportunity to own a modern home just 300 metres from the beach in one of Limassol’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Whether you’re looking for a sound investment property in Limassol or a sophisticated Mediterranean residence, this is your last chance to be part of a distinctive new residential project on the island.

The last units available in the development include two penthouses with private roof gardens, as well as one elegant third-floor apartment, all designed to deliver comfort, style and long-term value.

Construction is well under way, with delivery in less than nine months, allowing new owners to enjoy their homes sooner than most new developments on the market. Beyond its prime location, Shinko Residences stands out for its energy-efficient design and premium finishes that elevate everyday living. Each home comes equipped with a full suite of high-quality inclusions already covered in the selling price – a feature not commonly available in Limassol real estate.

Highlights include a VRV air-conditioning system, water underfloor heating with a heat pump, solar photovoltaic panels, electric shutters in bedrooms, and a pressurised water system. Security and convenience are equally prioritised with CCTV, a video entrance system, intruder and fire detection systems, and reinforced security doors.

This limited-time opportunity unlocks significant savings and makes now the ideal moment to secure a high-yield property before market prices increase.

Blending cutting-edge engineering with refined aesthetics, Shinko Residences captures the essence of modern Mediterranean living – bright interiors, functional design, just steps away from the shoreline.

This is truly the last opportunity to invest in or live in a part of this boutique development before it’s fully sold out.

Explore the project through the new Virtual Reality (VR) tour and experience what life at Shinko Residences feels like – sophistication, comfort, and coastal harmony brought to life.

For more information about Shinko Residences, or to schedule a viewing on site, please contact us via email at [email protected], WhatsApp at +357 96 54 00 00, or call us at 8000 8086.