President Nikos Christodoulides has said he believed a positive outcome from Thursday’s separate meetings of the trade unions and employers’ organisations with the ministers of labour and finance on the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) was feasible.

“The framework that has been set by the two ministers, one we had discussed with both ministers taking into account the positions of both sides, constitutes a very good foundation, a very good basis to reach an agreement the soonest possible,” he said in Paphos.

“Our partners, both on the side of the employers and the trade unions, have proved their responsibility in Cyprus and I believe that today the dialogue can lead to positive results,” he added.

The ministers of labour and finance are meeting first with the employers’ organisations and later on with the trade unions, in an effort to reach a mutually acceptable arrangement.

Unions from the private and public sectors staged a three-hour strike on September 11 calling for employers to return to the full payment of CoLA, a position the employers have downright dismissed.

Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou has proposed CoLA for all on a sliding scale according to salary.

Referring to the Hotrec conference in Paphos he was attending, Christodoulides pointed out the importance of tourism for the economy and the society, adding that 2024 was a record year and 2025 was looking even better.

