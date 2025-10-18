The body of Limassol businessman Stavros Demosthenous, who was reportedly shot at least 13 times in his car on Friday morning and died on the way to hospital, is set to undergo a forensic examination on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the case, examining further evidence found at the scene and CCTV footage of both the crime scene and the attackers’ escape route after the incident.

Although no shell casings were found at the scene, the police estimate that Demosthenous was shot at least 13 times, with three bullets ultimately hitting the 49-year-old.

According to the police, the current evidence suggests that there were two perpetrators who drove ahead of Demosthenous and his son in a white van.

When the van slowed down, one of the perpetrators exited through the rear door and allegedly shot Demosthenous with an automatic weapon. Another man then exited through the passenger door and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene.

The van was later found burning in the Yermasogeia area, with the alleged perpetrators believed to have escaped on a large-capacity motorcycle.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police is taking statements from members of Demosthenous’s family and people in his social circle, paying particular attention to the testimony of his 18-year-old son, who witnessed the shooting while driving the car.

Furthermore, the head of the victim’s private security is expected to give testimony which is considered to be of significant importance for the continuation of the investigation.

The fatal shots were fired at around 9:30 am, approximately 500 metres from the victim’s home. Demosthenous had been travelling as a passenger in a car driven by his 18-year-old son on Friday morning.

Following the shooting, Demosthenous’ son drove towards the hospital immediately, but crashed on the motorway. He then waved a car to stop and asked the driver to take them to hospital.

Demosthenous was then taken to Limassol general hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police have said that the murder appears to have been meticulously planned.

“This is a very serious and well-organised criminal act, with extensive investigative work underway. Statements are being taken from witnesses and various pieces of information are being examined. No arrests have been made so far,” police spokeswoman Kyriaki Lambrianidou told a press conference on Friday afternoon.

She added that “anyone with information is urged to contact the police” and that the police is “committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice”.

Stavros Demosthenous was a Limassol businessman, most well-known for serving as chairman of second division football club Karmiotissa FC.