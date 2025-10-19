A new community playground in Farmakas was officially inaugurated on Saturday by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, marking what he described as “a meaningful investment in our children and in the future of our community.”

The project, with a total cost of €65,000, was funded by the Nicosia District Administration, with the community contributing 10 per cent of the amount.

In his address at the inauguration, Ioannou said the project fulfilled a commitment made during a regional meeting held in Farmakas 11 months ago. “I am particularly pleased that we are now delivering this project to the community, turning our announcement into action,” he said.

The playground includes a complete replacement of equipment, installation of new safety flooring, new play structures — including facilities for children with disabilities — and upgrades to the surrounding area.

The minister also recalled that the revitalisation of the Farmakas village centre was completed last year, at a total cost of €1.4 million, 90 per cent of which was covered by the Nicosia District Administration and 10 per cent by the Community Council.

As part of the ministry’s broader commitment to supporting rural and mountain communities, Ioannou said €35,000 had been granted this year to strengthen the community council’s budget for local projects and initiatives.

Following the local government reform and the clustering of communities, Ioannou said the ministry is now assessing the potential and synergies of the wider area, promoting a unified development plan aimed at revitalising the mountain regions of Nicosia.

“In this context, several projects are underway or planned in neighbouring communities,” he said, citing the construction of a new square, marketplace and underground car park in Gourri, due for completion next month with a total cost of around €1.5 million, as well as the revitalisation of the village core in Kampi, expected to begin in 2026 with an estimated cost of €1.9 million.

Ioannou also referred to the Housing Scheme for the Revitalisation of Mountainous, Remote and Disadvantaged Areas, under which Farmakas is included.

“Our goal is to attract new residents — especially young families — to these communities, reducing rural depopulation and keeping our mountain villages on a path of sustainable growth,” he concluded.