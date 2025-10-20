

A search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday afternoon to locate a missing kitesurfer off the coast of Maroni, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said.

According to the JRCC, the national search and rescue plan “Nearchos” was activated at around 4.30pm after reports that a person had gone missing while kitesurfing in the area.

A speedboat from the marine and port police and a foot patrol from Zygi police station were dispatched to assist.

The individual was found safe and in good health at around 5pm and was brought back to shore.