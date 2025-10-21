A bus driver in Larnaca on Tuesday reported that a group of students on his bus were “throwing various objects” at him and called the police.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm, with the driver stopping his bus after informing the police, and two police cars being sent to the area where the bus stopped to investigate.

Police said the driver had told them that “six or seven” schoolchildren had been throwing objects at him, and they will be summoned to the Larnaca police station to give statements.

They said they will also investigate “whether offences have been committed against” the students, and that a case file will be drawn up.

That case file, they said, will be sent to Attorney-General George Savvides.

The bus driver has already given the police a written statement.