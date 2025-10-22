The British bases announced on Wednesday that revealed anti-bird trapping operations have continued at pace despite the ambelopoulia migration season ending this month.

Specialist officers from the community action team (CAT) have also worked alongside key non-governmental organisations to detect and deter any would-be trappers operating inside the British bases.

Between August 1 and October 17, there have been eight recorded cases for the illegal use of mistnets and three for poaching quails using bird imitating devices.

This proactive approach to combating bird trapping has led to a more than 98 per cent drop in the crime since 2016.

Dhekelia’s chief inspector, George Louis, said the police’s commitment to tackling bird crime and the joined-up approach with its NGO partners – the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (Caba) and BirdLife Cyprus – means his team are able to stay one step ahead of trappers.

“The SBA [British bases] police respond proactively, to any identified bird trapping cases, whether from our partners in BirdLife Cyprus and Cabs, or from our own intelligence unit,” he said.

“Our CAT team can also request support from a further 60 police officers in the Eastern SBAs, who patrol 24/7, as well as additional military support where required.

Bases administrator, Major General Tom Bewick, also met with BirdLife Cyprus and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) in Akrotiri last week to reinforce his commitment to the cause and to reassure partners that despite so much success in the past decade, the momentum would not be lost.