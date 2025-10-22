Limassol district court on Wednesday ordered the eight-day detention of a 30-year-old convicted prisoner suspected of orchestrating the purchase of the motorcycle involved in last week’s murder of 49-year-old Stavros Demosthenous.

The man was brought to court at noon under strict security. His lawyer did not oppose the remand.

According to police, testimony from one of four suspects already in custody reveals the convict directed the acquisition and location of the motorcycle used by the killers. This motorcycle was their getaway vehicle after they set fire to the van used in the ambush.

The 30-year-old, previously convicted for drug offences, has not yet been questioned, as he requested to be interviewed in the presence of a lawyer.

Investigations show the perpetrators had been following the victim in the days before the murder. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and 97 statements are expected from witnesses and persons linked to the victim and suspects.

Forensic results and the lifting of phone confidentiality for all suspects and the victim are also awaited.

In total, four individuals are in custody related to the murder last Friday: the 44-year-old owner of the motorcycle, the remanded 30-year-old prisoner, a 58-year-old alleged buyer of the motorcycle, and a 39-year-old believed to have provided a double-cabin vehicle used in the killers’ final escape after abandoning the motorcycle in Ayios Tychonas.