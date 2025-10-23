The Evagoras information system of Larnaca municipality has been fully restored after a temporary shutdown caused by technical issues linked to Microsoft, the municipality confirmed on Thursday.

In an official statement, Larnaca municipality said the system is now operating normally, allowing residents to make payments and receive services again at the citizen service counters in the municipal districts of Larnaca, Livadia and Voroklini.

The municipality thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption, which temporarily prevented the processing of payments and other municipal transactions.

Earlier, officials had announced that the system was temporarily out of service due to technical problems at Microsoft, which affected access to key digital services.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience and said updates would be issued once the issue was resolved.

Evagoras forms part of the broader “integrated information system for Cyprus municipalities,” implemented by the union of municipalities under the national Thalia 2021-2027 programme.

The project is co-funded by the European Union and aims to modernise local government through digital transformation.

Speaking to Cyprus Mail, senior officer at the deputy ministry of research Kyriaki Pantziarou explained:

“The deputy ministry of research is not responsible for the recent technical problems affecting the Evagoras system.”

“The responsibility for maintaining and operating the system lies entirely with the union of municipalities, which oversees its day-to-day functioning. The ministry has no direct control over the system’s technical performance or infrastructure. Any issues that arise must be addressed by the union, as they manage the platform and coordinate with the service providers,” she added.

The Cyprus Mail attempted to contact the union of municipalities for comment on the issue but did not receive a response.