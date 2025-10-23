A new children’s park named the ‘Little Heroes’ park, is set to open in Aglandjia, it was announced on Thursday.

Situated on Kyrenias avenue, the park will, according to the press release, “Offer a green and accessible space where children can dream, create and play freely,”

It will also feature a small amphitheatre and provide a safe environment for children.

The project stems from an agreement made last year between founder of the Little Heroes Association Loukas Fourlas and Aglandjia’s deputy mayor Andreas Konstantinou.

Konstantinou expressed his pride in backing the initiative, saying, “The ‘Little Heroes’ park will brighten the days of children and fill their hearts with joy and creativity. Every child’s voice in this space will remind us of the courage and optimism they can teach us.”

The final design and construction plan still need approval from the new municipal council, as required by the adoption agreement.