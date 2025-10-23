Trinity Secondary Private School successfully held an educational and cultural field trip to the historic village of Omodos on 15 October 2025, in collaboration with the Omodos Technical School and the Department of Viticulture & Oenology, as part of the Cyprus History curriculum.

The initiative offered students a first-hand experience of traditional Cypriot winemaking and the cultural heritage that defines the island’s identity. The event took place at Linos Winery and its surrounding vineyards.

Students participated in grape harvesting, grape pressing, culinary workshops and traditional dancing, while wearing traditional Cypriot costumes. They also travelled to the vineyard on a village bus accompanied by donkeys, recreating the authentic spirit of the Cypriot countryside.

The field trip supported the Omodos community’s recovery following recent wildfires and reflected Trinity’s commitment to Service as Action, experiential learning and community collaboration under the International Baccalaureate (IB) framework.

Distinguished guests in attendance included:

Dr Spyros Antonellos, Chief Education Officer, Department of Private Education

Ministry of education delegation

The Community Leader of Omodos

The day concluded with a traditional celebration featuring local music, dancing and Cypriot delicacies, marking a joyful close to an inspiring educational experience.

This initiative exemplified the value of collaboration between private and public schools, while promoting cultural understanding and real-world learning opportunities for students.