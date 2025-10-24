AmCham Cyprus on Friday announced its newly elected board of directors and president, following its annual general meeting held on September 18, and a subsequent board of directors meeting on October 16.

AmCham Cyprus, which operates under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), aims to strengthen trade between Cyprus and the US.

In its announcement, the chamber extended its “heartfelt thanks” to the outgoing board and its president, Georgios Georgiou, for their “dedicated service, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to the chamber’s mission”.

“Under Georgiou’s presidency, AmCham Cyprus expanded its influence, strengthened bilateral relations, and launched initiatives that continue to benefit the business community,” the chamber stated.

The new board is now led by newly elected president Marios Kapiris, the Managing Director of Kyndryl Cyprus.

The new leadership “envisions a dynamic and inclusive future” for AmCham Cyprus, the announcement mentioned.

“Our goals include fostering innovation, enhancing member engagement, and expanding international collaboration,” the chamber said.

“We aim to build on past successes while embracing new opportunities that will empower our members and elevate the chamber’s role as a leading platform for US.-Cyprus business excellence,” it added.

The executive team consists of Kapiris as President; Savvas Klitou, Regional Managing Partner & Head of Tax Services at Baker Tilly South East Europe, as Vice President; Elias Orphanou, Director at Chevron Cyprus, as Treasurer; and Louiza Papageorgiou, Government & Public Affairs Manager at ExxonMobil Cyprus, as Secretary-General.

Outgoing President Georgiou, Director for Digital & Innovation at Logicom Public, remains on the executive team.

The full board of directors is comprised of representatives from twenty-nine key organisations across the Cypriot business community, including A. Zorbas & Sons Ltd, Bank of Cyprus, Deloitte Ltd, Eurobank Cyprus, IBM Cyprus, KPMG, Microsoft Cyprus, Oracle Cyprus, PwC Cyprus, and Visa Europe (Cyprus).

“Each member brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and vision to our chamber, and we are confident that together we will continue to elevate AmCham Cyprus to new heights,” the chamber said.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all who have committed their time and expertise to serve on the board,” the announcement continued. “Their leadership is vital as we work to strengthen US-Cyprus business ties, foster innovation, and promote sustainable economic growth.”



“United by a shared vision, the board is committed to empowering our members, enhancing bilateral cooperation, and creating opportunities for progress and prosperity,” the chamber added.

“AmCham Cyprus continues to serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and advocacy, helping our business community thrive in a competitive global environment,” the announcement concluded.