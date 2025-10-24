Astrobank on Friday announced the appointment of Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Limited as its external auditors for the financial year 2025 and subsequent years.

This follows the completion of an audit tender process and securing necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The bank also took the opportunity to acknowledge the service of its outgoing auditor.

Specifically, the board and the management of the bank “extended its sincere appreciation” to Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited for the work they provided over the past 7 years.