Foreign appetite for Cypriot real estate shows no sign of slowing, with 1,669 properties sold to overseas buyers in the past year, according to data submitted to Parliament by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Between September 2024 and September 2025, 962 homes were sold to foreign buyers, 385 to Europeans and 577 to non-Europeans, most of them in Paphos, where international demand continues to drive prices up.

Sales of plots reached 350, including 218 to EU citizens and 132 to non-Europeans, while fields accounted for another 357 transactions, mainly to European nationals.

Europeans tended to focus on Limassol, while non-EU buyers favoured Larnaca, where demand has climbed steadily in recent months.

The nationality data paint a familiar picture. In Nicosia, Greeks led among foreign buyers with 403 properties, followed by Romanians (112), Russians (80) and Lebanese (79).

In Famagusta, Britons dominated with 220 purchases, while Larnaca has become a hub for regional investors, Israelis acquired 850 properties, Lebanese 723, and Britons 302.

Limassol remained the top choice for Russians (846), followed by Israelis (571) and Greeks (261). And in Paphos, the British once again came first with 890 sales, just ahead of Israelis (683) and Russians (327).

Ioannou clarified that no hotel units were sold during the period in question.

As for apartment buildings, he said such data could not be provided, since developments without updated or horizontally divided title deeds cannot be identified.

Once a building is registered, each unit, apartment, shop or office, is recorded separately.

According to the department of lands and surveys (DLS), which tracks the broader market, 19,155 transfer cases were recorded across Cyprus in 2024, covering 21,469 individual properties.

The declared value of these transactions reached €3.94 billion, while the amount accepted for transfer-duty purposes was slightly higher at €4.30 billion.

Among the districts, Limassol led the market both in activity and value, with 5,054 cases and 5,624 transferred properties, amounting to a declared total of €1.43bn and an accepted value of €1.51bn.

Nicosia followed with 5,395 transactions and 6,092 properties, worth €852 million declared and €950 million accepted.

Paphos recorded 3,727 cases and 4,288 properties, with a declared value of €897m and €983m accepted, while Larnaca saw 3,775 transactions and 4,154 properties, totalling €573m declared and €637m accepted.

Famagusta remained the smallest market, with 1,204 sales and 1,311 properties, worth €183m declared and €214m accepted.

These figures confirm that Limassol continues to dominate in value, while Paphos and Larnaca maintain strong momentum driven by a mix of domestic and foreign demand.

The DLS’s ‘Foreign Buyers – Sales and Contracts of Sale 2024’ dataset also confirms consistent overseas interest.

A total of 6,754 foreign transactions were recorded last year, with 2,785 by EU nationals and 3,969 by non-EU buyers. The busiest month was July, when 703 contracts were filed by non-EU purchasers, the highest monthly figure of the year.