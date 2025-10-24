Bitcoin’s latest rebound has once again set the tone for the broader crypto market. Each BTC recovery wave usually boosts confidence across decentralized finance, drawing both retail and institutional capital back into active positions. But this time, an Ethereum-linked DeFi player is quietly becoming the next big story. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), built on Ethereum’s trusted infrastructure, is gaining traction as testing and exchange preparations near completion. Analysts expect this new crypto coin to rise by at least 20% anytime, supported by its stablecoin innovation, lending foundation, and verified security layers.

ETH-Based momentum meets real utility

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not simply going along with Ethereum’s rise; it is also helping to shape it. The project will have two loan systems: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). Users will be able to lend, borrow, and earn in a clear environment thanks to certified smart contracts. This activity will later bring in ongoing revenue from transactions, which will then be used to reward users that stake mtTokens.

The presale statistics already demonstrate that people are becoming more confident. Mutuum has made almost $17.78 million thus far for about 17,450 holders of its 4 billion MUTM tokens. The token is now worth $0.035 and the project is in Phase 6. So far, around 74% of the 170 million tokens in this phase have been sold. The following phase will start at $0.04, which represents an almost 20% increase. People who got in early in Phase 4 for $0.025 are already up 40% on paper. The price of MUTM is $0.06, which is around 70% more than the presale price. Analysts who followed Ethereum’s 2020 cycle think that MUTM will follow a similar path in its early stages.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) said on its official X account that the V1 version of their protocol will be available on the Sepolia Testnet by the end of 2025. This upgrade will add important features including a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, and a liquidation bot to make sure everything runs smoothly and safely. At first, it will be easy for users to lend, borrow, and utilize ETH or USDT as collateral.

During this testnet phase, people can try out the platform and learn about its primary features. By trying out these features for yourself, you should feel more confident and interested in the community, which could lead to more demand and a higher market value for the token.

$1 pegged stablecoin and chainlink oracles

At the core of Mutuum’s utility lies its decentralized stablecoin system, which will be issued only when users borrow against assets such as ETH. Each token will be backed by overcollateralized loans, keeping the value near $1 through automatic rate adjustments managed by governance. When loans are repaid or liquidated, the stablecoin supply will reduce, keeping the system balanced. This constant borrowing and repayment loop will create on-chain activity and strengthen Mutuum’s financial ecosystem.

The stablecoin will play a vital role in powering Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s dual lending ecosystem (P2C and P2P), enabling continuous borrowing and lending cycles while keeping liquidity efficiently flowing. As stablecoins are central to the DeFi economy, Mutuum’s overcollateralized and secure model could enhance platform reliability and create sustained demand for MUTM.

Chainlink’s oracle integration will ensure precise on-chain pricing for key assets like ETH, AVAX, and MATIC. Reliable price data will reduce the risk of unnecessary liquidations and improve trust among borrowers and lenders. Aggregated data from DEX feeds and fallback oracles will maintain accurate valuation during market swings. As the platform gains traction, this accuracy will help sustain more borrowing, staking, and trading activity—building a robust fee base that will later support MUTM’s reward model.

The project’s roadmap shows that exchange listing preparation will follow shortly after the testnet and final audit verifications. Listing will boost liquidity and global visibility, creating a direct path for institutional inflow. Many ETH-based DeFi projects that launched under similar conditions in earlier cycles experienced rapid growth after listing. Market analysts forecast that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could reach between $0.07 and $0.08 once trading begins, representing close to 100% upside from the current presale level.

Security, transparency, and momentum before launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already passed a CertiK audit that included manual review and static analysis. The audit reported a Token Scan Score of 90.00 and a Skynet Score of 79.00. The audit request was filed on February 25, 2025, and revised on May 20, 2025, confirming that Mutuum’s core contracts underwent thorough examination. To further enhance safety, the project has set up a $50,000 USDT bug bounty program with public reward tiers: up to $2,000 for critical issues, $1,000 for major, $500 for medium, and $200 for low. This approach reduces technical risk and signals transparency ahead of exchange trading.

Mutuum’s community engagement remains active, with over 12,000 followers and ongoing incentive programs like the $100,000 giveaway that will reward 10 winners with $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. A daily reward mechanism has been added to the 24-hour leaderboard. The participant who claims the top spot each day will receive a $500 MUTM bonus, as long as they perform at least one transaction within that day’s cycle. The leaderboard resets automatically every 24 hours at 00:00 UTC. These initiatives, along with the audited architecture and active testnet progress, position Mutuum as one of the best crypto opportunities linked to Ethereum’s expanding DeFi market.

As Bitcoin’s strength continues to restore market confidence, capital is gradually flowing toward ETH-based platforms that promise steady growth rather than speculative hype. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving toward that direction with its lending-driven ecosystem, oracle integrations, and stablecoin model designed for long-term activity. With 74% of Phase 6 already sold out and the next phase set at a higher price, investors are entering what analysts call a final window before the presale climbs toward $0.04.

BTC’s comeback is setting the stage for Ethereum DeFi to take the spotlight again, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) appears to be leading that move. As the presale nears its close and testing transitions into full launch preparation, this new crypto coin stands out as one of the best crypto investments expected to gain 20% anytime.

