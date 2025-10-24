The 13th annual general assembly of the Cyprus Fiduciary Association (CYFA) is expected to be a key milestone for the future of administrative services in Cyprus, the association said in an announcement released this week.

According to the announcement, the assembly will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 18:00 at Lemon Park in Nicosia.

Speakers at the assembly will include Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, whose speech will be read by Maria Irakleous, the chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) George Theocharides, and the vice-president of the Cyprus Bar Association Nicolas Tsardellis.

Other speakers include Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (Selk) general director of Kyriakos Iordanou, Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property Irini Mylona-Chrysostomou, and secretary-general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) Philokypros Roussounides.

{The assembly will present CYFA’s activities and discuss future initiatives to further strengthen and enhance the administrative services sector in Cyprus,” the announcement concluded.