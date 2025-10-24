The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve), in collaboration with the Centre for Social Innovation (CSI), will host a free seven-hour training seminar focused on Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies.

The seminar, scheduled for October 29, is part of the European EULEP project and is aimed at boosting competitiveness and the digital transformation of businesses across Cyprus.

The educational seminar, titled “AR/VR in Practice: Create Experiences that Strengthen Your Brand,” will be held from 8:45 to 16:00 at the Keve Building on the 2nd Floor.

The training is specifically designed for executives, entrepreneurs, and teams looking to leverage new technologies and innovative approaches, with no prior experience required for attendees.

The course concentrates on Virtual Reality technology, offering practical knowledge and tools.

Attendees will learn how to leverage AR/VR to attract and increase customer engagement, a key skill for modern business.

Furthermore, participants will be taught how to create interactive experiences and immersive campaigns that stand out in the marketplace.

The seminar will also cover applying AR/VR for staff training and professional development. Participants will also learn how to enhance their brand through innovative storytelling and virtual presentations, according to the chamber.

“A special opportunity is available for participants, as they will have the chance to enter a competition for a free trip to Brussels,” Keve said.

“This trip will allow them to attend the final conference of the EULEP project and network with businesses from across Europe,” it added.

The EULEP project itself is an Erasmus+ European initiative designed to strengthen Continuing Vocational Education and Training (C-VET).

It focuses on future skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality.

Keve is an active contributor to this project, providing training and capacity-building activities for the Cypriot business community as part of this wider effort.

Those interested in attending the seminar are advised to register early by completing the interest form, as the number of places is limited.